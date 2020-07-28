US coronavirus deaths surpass 150,000, according to Johns Hopkins
There were more than 16.7 million confirmed cases and 661,000 deaths due to COVID-19 worldwide.
'Complex decisions:' UWM, MPS, MATC leaders meet, discuss pandemic reopening plans
Three of Milwaukee's biggest educational institutions discussed fall reopening plans on Wednesday as the coronavirus pandemic continues to unfold.
Cedarburg family raising awareness for people living with disabilities amid pandemic
One Cedarburg family is raising awareness for people living with disabilities during the coronavirus pandemic.
'Behaviors need to change:' Waukesha County schools preparing fall reopening plans
Waukesha County schools are preparing for fall classes as COVID-19 cases rise, each district's plan crafting its own set of rules.
Milwaukee restaurants, bars to submit safety plans, part of anticipated order revision
Milwaukee bars and restaurants will have to submit a reopening plan if they want to stay open during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Oriental Theatre undergoing restoration project while closed due to COVID-19
Milwaukee's iconic Oriental Theatre -- shuttered by the COVID-19 pandemic -- is using the time to renovate its interior.
UW-Madison won't require ACT or SAT tests this fall
UW-Madison will not require ACT or SAT test scores for students applying for entrance this fall.
These are the major retailers closed on Thanksgiving Day 2020
Several major national retailers will keep their doors closed this Thanksgiving as COVID-19 cases across the country rise.
DHS: 51K+ positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin, 911 deaths, 40K+ recovered, 851K+ negative
The number of positive cases of COVID-19 rose by more than 800 Wednesday, and five new deaths were reported by state health officials.
US is expected to report a record-breaking economic plunge
Having endured what was surely a record-shattering slump last quarter, the U.S. economy faces a dim outlook as a resurgent coronavirus intensifies doubts about the likelihood of any sustained recovery the rest of the year.
Local woman creates face mask with a special feature
Molly Snyder of On Milwaukee discovered a local woman who has created a mask with a special feature.
COVID-19 leaves LA college student and teen brother only survivors in household
A college student in Los Angeles has been left to care for her 17-year-old brother, after the coronavirus swept through her household, killing first her grandmother, then taking her father, and finally her mother.
Man known as 'Patient Zero' in Burbank hospital recovers from coronavirus, most fingers amputated
A California man will undergo reconstructive surgery after most of his fingers were amputated during a hospital stay for coronavirus.
Wisconsinites on disability now eligible for pandemic unemployment aid
For months, people have been calling FOX6 saying that their disabilities were putting their unemployment claims in limbo. FOX6 Investigators pushed the state, the state pushed the feds and now, we finally have answers.
UW-Whitewater among programs affected by WIAC decision to cancel fall sports
The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference canceled all fall sports due to COVID-19, a ruling that includes UW-Whitewater.
Milwaukee officials prepare updated health order, COVID-19 precautions in place for early voting
The Milwaukee Health Department is gearing up for an updated public health order. Officials offered a glimpse of some revisions to come during a virtual COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday.
Scientists get closer to blood test for Alzheimer's disease
A highly-accurate, experimental blood test is revealing new information about people with Alzheimer's disease.
Senate GOP tucks $8 billion for military weaponry in $1 trillion virus bill
A COVID-19 response package by Senate Republicans, backed by the White House, includes billions in military spending.