MPS lead exposure, school closings; Trowbridge to temporarily close

The Brief Trowbridge will temporarily close starting Monday, March 3. The Milwaukee Health Department identified unsafe lead dust levels at the school. Starting on Monday, Trowbridge students will attend Wisconsin Conservatory of Lifelong Learning for an uncertain length of time.



Trowbridge Street School of Great Lakes Studies students will have to relocate due to lead safety concerns.

School closing

What we know:

The Milwaukee Health Department and Milwaukee Public Schools announced on Thursday, Feb. 27, that Trowbridge will be temporarily closed on Monday, March 3, due to lead. The health department said recent testing identified elevated levels of lead dust in areas that underwent remediation, which did not meet required health and safety standards.

The school has to be closed while further assessment takes place.

Students to relocate

What's next:

Starting on Monday, Trowbridge students will attend Wisconsin Conservatory of Lifelong Learning near 12th and State. They will have the same teachers they had all school year.

Additionally, the regular 7:25 a.m. – 2:25 p.m. school time, will remain the same.

MPS said any student medication should be picked up from Trowbridge by Friday, Feb. 28.

Students already assigned a bus will be taken to WCLL.

Those that need transportation for their kids should call MPS Transportation at (414) 475-8922.

Families that would like to keep students home on Friday are asked to contact the Trowbridge office to arrange an excused absence.

Going back?

What we don't know:

It is unknown when Trowbridge students will return to their original school. Students are only going to return once lead hazards have been fully addressed and health officials confirm the school is safe.

However, workers will conduct a deep cleaning of the school this upcoming weekend. MHD will be on-site on Monday to assess conditions and determine next steps.

Certified lead-paint workers have already stabilized areas of concern.

Staying healthy

What you can do:

Families are asked to have their children tested for lead exposure. Lead testing is available through primary care providers and a MHD lead screening clinic is coming the week of March 10.