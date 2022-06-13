MPD District 5 installing bulletproof glass after shooting
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Police District 5 will soon have added security after a shooting inside District 5 on Feb. 25.
In response to that shooting, and a separate incident where someone jumped the counter, bulletproof glass will be installed. Additional security measures discussed include -- using metal detectors at the doors, as well as door chimes and added surveillance. Right after the shooting, the police department offered staff inside the option of wearing bulletproof vets.
Darreon Parker-Bell is accused of opening fire inside District 5, located on Vel Phillips and Locust, on Feb. 25. Investigators say he was upset and was trying to talk with police about his friend, Keishon Thomas, who died in police custody there two days prior.
Security shows Darreon Parker-Bell open fire inside MPD District 5