Alleged Milwaukee police station shooter in court

Published 
Updated March 9, 2022 6:18PM
Crime and Public Safety
Alleged MPD District 5 shooter in court

The man charged with shooting at Milwaukee police officers and staff inside the District 5 station appeared in court Wednesday.

MILWAUKEE - Darreon Parker-Bell, the man accused of opening fire inside Milwaukee Police District 5, made his initial court appearance on Wednesday, March 9.

Court records show a judge set cash bond at $500,000. Parker-Bell, 23, was moved to the Milwaukee County Jail on Tuesday after he was shot by officers following the Feb. 25 incident.

Parker-Bell was charged March 1 with one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon, and seven counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon.

The 23-year-old had been in the hospital since the day of the shooting. He was shot by police after he allegedly opened fire inside the police station and ran off. No officers ended up being injured.

Investigators say he was upset and was trying to talk with police about his friend, Keishon Thomas who died in police custody two days prior.

Parker-Bell is due back in court on March 15.

