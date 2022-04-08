Milwaukee Police District 5 shooting video released

article

Milwaukee police on Friday, April 8 released a community briefing related to an officer-involved shooting that transpired at District 5 in February.

Darreon Parker-Bell has since been charged.

Security footage shows Parker-Bell and an officer speaking at a counter inside the station on Feb. 25. Parker-Bell allegedly inquired about an in-custody death that had happened earlier that week, and the officer said that information could not be released – citing the pending investigation.

At that time, Parker-Bell was seen pulling out a gun and firing shots inside the station. There are other people seen in the lobby and behind the counter.

Security shots Darreon Parker-Bell open fire inside MPD District 5

An officer returned fire, and Parker-Bell ran out of the lobby and into the neighborhood. Officers than pursued him on foot.

In the neighborhood, officers found Parker-Bell and ordered him to drop the gun. He did not, and turned toward police – at which time an officer fired.

Bodycam footage of officer ordering Parker-Bell to drop his gun before firing his own gun.

Parker-Bell continued to flee, but was later found – still armed – and was again ordered to drop his gun. He did not comply, pointed the gun toward officers, and officers fired multiple shots – striking and wounding Parker-Bell.

Officers treated him at the scene before he was taken to the hospital. He was released several days later.

Bodycam footage shows officers render aid to Parker-Bell after firing shots

The casings found inside the District 5 lobby matched the weapon that Parker-Bell had with him during the incident. No community members or officers were injured.

Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said the seven officers involved in the shooting were placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of the investigation.

The West Allis Police Department was named the lead outside agency to investigate the incident.

WARNING: The video below contains images that some viewers may find disturbing.