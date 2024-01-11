Missing Milwaukee man found

article

UPDATE: Police say Lemons has been located safely.

Read the original report:

The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man deemed critically missing.

Police said 64-year-old Donald Lemons was last seen near Appleton and Glendale at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 11. He left for a walk around the neighborhood but did not return.

Lemons is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall and 140 pounds with a light build and short hair. He was last seen wearing a red and black coat, blue jeans and black shoes.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with information is asked to call the MPD at 414-935-7401 or the Criminal Investigation Bureau from midnight to 8 a.m. at 414-935-7360.