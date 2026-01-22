Milwaukee County warming centers, cold weather resources

The Brief Milwaukee County officials highlighted the warming center and resources available. An extreme cold warning takes effect from midnight into Friday afternoon. A cold weather advisory continues into Saturday.



As dangerously cold weather grips the area, Milwaukee County officials on Thursday highlighted the warming center and safety resources available.

If you or someone you know in Milwaukee County needs help through the extreme cold, call 211 or toll-free at 866-211-3380 for help and referrals to community resources.

Warming locations

In Milwaukee, several winter warming locations will have extended hours this weekend – Friday, Jan. 23 through Sunday, Jan. 25. The city provided the following list. Unless otherwise noted, each location opens at 7 p.m.

For men only:

Guest House of Milwaukee: 1216 N. 13th Street; open all day on Jan. 23; open until noon on Jan. 24 and Jan. 25

Milwaukee Rescue Mission: 830 N. 19th Street; call 414-935-0240 before visit

For singles only:

Repairers of the Breach: 1335 W. Vliet Street; open all day on Jan. 23 and Jan. 24

St. Ben's Parish: 930 W. State Street; open all day on Jan. 21 to Jan. 26

St. Vincent de Paul: 931 W. Madison Street; open Jan. 23 and Jan. 24 from 11 a.m. to 6:15 p.m.

Unity Lutheran Church: 1025 E. Oklahoma Avenue; open all day on Jan. 23; open until noon on Jan. 24 and 25

Extreme cold

