Wisconsin extreme cold impact; problems for cars, home heating

The extreme cold has much of southeast Wisconsin looking like a ghost town, and it's causing some problems for homes and cars.

On a normal winter day, you'd expect to see people hitting the slopes at Little Switzerland or carving up the ice at Red Arrow Park.

But the extreme weather has shut down much of southeast Wisconsin and kept so many people indoors.

Milwaukee lakefront in the bitter cold

Home heating

What we know:

On a day like today, it's a place you need to stay warm.

"A lot of breakdowns and no heat situations," said Clarence McCoy, who is a service manager with Uttke Heating & Cooling.

Water boiler

The last few days have been busy. He's been fixing problems with home heating systems.

"Ranging anywhere from a bad thermostat to a plugged filter to a bad motor," McCoy added.

He says you can avoid issues with annual checks.

"Maintenance is crucial to keeping your equipment operating efficiently and properly," he said.

Water boiler and expansion tank

Car care in the cold

What we know:

It's not just your home that's impacted by the extreme cold, but your car as well.

"I'm anticipating that we're going to be getting phone calls for batteries, jump starts, coolants," said Paul Krauska, owner of Eddie's Service.

Jumping the battery

He had an early start helping tow and fix vehicles.

He says water in the coolant can cause big problems on a day like this.

Getting the tow truck ready

"The radiators expand, and they develop leaks from water pumps to hoses to radiators, and then we got to tow them in," added Krauska.

So many are thankful that cold like this doesn't happen often as they look forward to warmer days ahead.