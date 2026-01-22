"Exploding trees" in extreme cold? Truth behind social media posts

The Brief Online rumors claim extreme cold causes trees to explode, but experts say the truth is less dramatic. Freezing temperatures cause sap and moisture to contract, creating "cracking" sounds without the tree actually exploding. Arborists suggest getting trees assessed if you are concerned about their health.



There is a wild and inaccurate rumor spreading online that extreme cold, which will blanket the Midwest, will make trees explode. FOX6 News shows you the truth about what will actually happen to the trees.

Exploding trees?

What we know:

There is a pretty good chance you have seen the stories if you have scrolled through social media. People online are saying the extreme cold will make trees explode.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

It seems crazy, or is it?

Jonathan Roberts is an arborist and the owner of Husky Tree Services in Muskego. He said the truth of it lies deep within the trees and soil.

What they're saying:

"In the stem of the tree, there is sap and moisture that contracts when it faces extreme cold," Roberts said.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

That can sometimes make a booming or cracking sound. A FOX6 News crew even captured the sound of crackling while speaking with Roberts.

Roberts made a TikTok post debunking the rumors. He said if you are worried about your tree's health, it is probably good to get them assessed.