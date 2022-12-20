Expand / Collapse search

FOX6 Storm Center app; free download packed with powerful weather tools

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Weather
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MILWAUKEE - Download the free FOX6 Storm Center app to your mobile devices. It comes loaded with a highly-customizable, interactive map. 

Change out layers to show live radar, temperatures, wind speed and direction, or watches and warnings. Select the app link below which pertains to you.

The FOX6 Storm Center app also includes:

  • 250-meter radar, the highest resolution available
  • Future radar to see where severe weather is headed
  • High-resolution satellite cloud imagery
  • Current weather updated multiple times per hour
  • Daily and Hourly forecasts updated hourly from our computer models
  • Ability to add and save your favorite locations
  • Fully integrated GPS for current location awareness
  • Severe weather alerts from the National Weather Service
  • Opt-in push alerts to keep you safe in severe weather

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Also available to you is the FOX Weather app:

MAPS AND RADAR

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

SCHOOL AND BUSINESS CLOSINGS

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 WEATHER IN SOCIAL MEDIA