Wisconsin extreme cold warning, advisory Friday into Saturday

The NWS has issued an extreme cold warning for parts of southeast Wisconsin. Other areas remain under a cold weather advisory through Saturday morning.



The National Weather Service has issued either an extreme cold warning or a cold weather advisory, depending on the county, for all of southeast Wisconsin now through Saturday morning, Jan. 24.

An extreme cold warning is currently in effect for Dodge, Fond du Lac, Ozaukee, Sheboygan and Washington counties until 6 a.m. Saturday, at which time a cold weather advisory takes effect until noon.

Kenosha, Jefferson, Milwaukee, Racine, Walworth and Waukesha counties are under a cold weather advisory from now until noon Saturday.

Dangerously cold wind chills continue Friday into early Saturday. Winds relax Saturday afternoon as high pressure moves in, offering a brief break from the extreme conditions.

Attention then turns to Saturday night through Sunday, when snow may develop near Lake Michigan, especially in southeastern Wisconsin. Snow amounts remain uncertain and highly localized.

