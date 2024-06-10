Milwaukee transgender woman killed, Cordell Howze found guilty

The jury reached a verdict in the trial of the man accused of killing a transgender woman in Milwaukee in 2023.

Cordell Howze was charged with killing Cashay Henderson.

On Monday, June 10, the jury found Cordell Howze guilty on all counts, including 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide. He was also found guilty of Possession of a Firearm by a convicted Felon, and Arson.

Sentencing is scheduled for August 9.

Trial recap

Howze testified in his own trial on Friday, June 7.

New information revealed in court Friday included videos that prosecutors said show Howze filming inside Henderson's apartment after she was killed. Howze testified he does not recall that night. Prosecutors also accuse Howze of setting the apartment on fire.

"I am denying I caused this person’s death," he said.

Image of Cashay Henderson shown during Cordell Howze's homicide trial

Howze said he was friends with Henderson and did not know she was transgender.

"She was a good friend of mine," he testified. "It wasn’t a sexual relationship, sir. We had mutual respect."

Prosecutors pulled up cellphone records that showed Howze went to several websites and searched for things like a Milwaukee transgender escort on the day Henderson was killed. They also allege he recorded a video of himself after Henderson was killed in which he called her the devil.

Howze admitted it was him in the video, but denied killing Henderson. He said he was protecting her and that he was "conducting an investigation."

Video of Cordell Howze played in court during homicide trial

During his testimony, Howze repeatedly said he does not recall much from the date Henderson was killed.

