Milwaukee transgender woman homicide trial; opening statements, testimony

Opening statements and testimony began Tuesday, June 4, in Cordell Howze's homicide trial.

Prosecutors say he shot and killed transgender woman Cashay Henderson, poured gasoline in her apartment and set it on fire in February of last year.

Gao Vang said she was staying with a friend overnight at her apartment near 29th and Villard. When she woke up around 7 a.m., she smelled gas and saw smoke.

"I was [asleep] and then I heard a really loud gunshot, and then I woke up and looked at my phone," Vang said.

Cordell Howze

Once the fire and smoke were cleared out, fire crews searched for any victims and found Henderson’s body.

"As soon as members of the truck located the victim, they were immediately carrying that person out," Milwaukee Fire Department Battalion Chief Jeffrey Collum said.

They realized she was dead and had two gunshot wounds to her head.

"[...] What appeared to be blood on the door jam of the entry door, the southern end of it, as well as the wall of the stairs outside [the apartment]," Milwaukee Police detective Alex Klabund said.

Police also found a red gas can, as well as a bullet. They said they found a second bullet strike, but not the bullet.

According to the criminal complaint, Howze told his friend, "I caught the body of a disgusting (expletive) tran." His friend knew this to mean Howze had killed a transgender person.

The Neenah man was charged with first-degree intentional homicide, felony gun possession and arson.