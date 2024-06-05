Milwaukee transgender woman killed, suspect's trial continues

Cordell Howze’s homicide trial continued with more testimony, including from his mother, on Wednesday, June 5.

Howze is charged with shooting and killing 31-year-old Cashay Henderson, a transgender woman, in Milwaukee in February 2023.

Milwaukee County Assistant District Attorney Grant Huebner questioned Regina Hardin, Howze's mother.

On Feb. 25, 2-23, Hardin said Howze showed up to her home on the south side and the two went to Dunham’s Sports that day.

"You ended up getting some ammunition, is that fair?" Milwaukee County Assistant District Attorney Grant Huebner asked.

"Yes," she replied.

"Who bought it?"

"My son, Cordell Howze."

And while at her home, she said her son had a handgun with a green light on it. She eventually went to bed.

"I heard him on the phone," said Hardin. "‘Okay, I’ll be right down.' Like somebody was coming to pick him up."

Henderson’s body was found in her torched apartment at 29th and Villard.

Police found fresh footprints in the snow and pieced together video, seeing a man in white pants and a gray and black top walking away from her apartment.

Inside Henderson's car was cleaning supplies. They were checked for prints.

"It was the left ring finger of Cordell Howze," Latent Print Examiner Benjamin Hurley said.

Hardin said her son showed up the next day with a Gucci purse. Inside were credit cards, including one in Henderson’s name, and a Rolex watch.

"I thought it was a gift, I didn’t know it was connected," she said.

Henderson’s close friends said she held some jobs, but was also an escort.

"She was high maintenance," Henderson’s close friend Kanisha McKinney said. "[...] Name brand clothes, name brand shoes."

The state will resume its case Thursday morning, June 6.