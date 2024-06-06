Milwaukee transgender woman homicide trial; more witnesses take the stand

Body camera of Cordell Howze's arrest is played in court Thursday, June 6, as his homicide trial continues.

Howze is charged with shooting and killing 31-year-old Cashay Henderson, a transgender woman, in Milwaukee in February 2023, and setting her apartment on fire.

Thursday, prosecutors had a long list of witnesses testify, including a woman who used to live with Howze. She said he showed her a video and he was in a manic state.

"He came into my room and laid gun paraphernalia on my bed," said Louren Lemieux, who used to live with Howze. "[He] showed video of a transgender girl on her back who was Black. He was just rambling on."

Louren Lemieux

Another witness, Paris Santigao, said Howze showed him that same video.

"It was a lady laying on the floor in a blanket, there’s powder everywhere and the head a few bullet shots in it and then a snake tank," Santiago said.

Santiago said Howze told him he "caught a body" and "got that tran."

The state also called multiple law enforcement officers, from Neenah and Menasha. Body camera from a Menasha police officer shows moments leading up to Howze's arrest in the Fox Valley.

"At one point I did yell, ‘Menasha police, stop,’ and that had no effect on the suspect," officer Derrick Rotta said.

Rotta said Howze showed a gun, dropped it and then he was tased.

Milwaukee County Assistant District Attorney Grant Huebner showed the gun to the jury, along with Howze’s clothes that prosecutors said he was seen leaving in when leaving Henderson’s apartment.

The state will continue its case on Friday, June 7.