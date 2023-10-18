Transgender woman killed, Milwaukee LGBTQ+ liaison focused on safety

article

Gathered in grief again, members of Milwaukee's LGBTQ+ community on Wednesday mourned the death of a fourth transgender woman killed since June 2022.

Organizers said they feel too comfortable in setting up a vigil like Wednesday's for Chyna Long. The community has experienced loss again and again, and the city's next LGBTQ+ liaison said safety is his first priority.

Before dozens of people sat shoulder to shoulder inside Zao MKE Church, a father's pain and heartache felt familiar.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"She gonna be in heaven. I know it. Her mother's already up there. Her sister's already up there. I've lost a lot," said Jonathan Long, Chyna's father.

On Oct. 8, Chyna was found dead in the street near 89th and Dogwood with several gunshot wounds. Her death follows those of Brazil Johnson, Regina Allen and Cashay Henderson since June 2022.

Chyna Long

"These are people who have family. Toi has family. Brazil has family. People love these people," Jonathan said.

That is why Luke Olson, the city's newest LGBTQ+ liaison, who assumed his role Wednesday, said his work must start with safety.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

"It's very concerning," said Olson. "I know that's the No. 1 priority right now – is making sure that Milwaukee's LGBTQ folks feel safe in Milwaukee."

Olson, who is openly gay, will advise Mayor Cavalier Johnson and other city staff in hopes to connect the community's issues with solutions.

Luke Olson, Milwaukee LGBTQ+ liaison

"The city is definitely paying attention, and I think that's the most you can ask for right now is to have an active ear," he said. "They are willing to engage and listen and help find solutions."

OIson attended Wednesday's vigil as those gathered hope not to have another any time soon. Chyna's family will lay her to rest at a funeral Thursday.