Milwaukee fatal shooting at 89th and Dogwood; man charged

A 29-year-old Milwaukee man is charged in connection with a fatal homicide on the city's northwest side on Sunday, Oct. 8. The accused is Antonio Currin – and he faces the following criminal counts:

First-degree reckless homicide

Possession of a firearm by a felon

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police were dispatched to the area near 89th and Dogwood to investigate a homicide around 7:45 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 8. When a detective arrived on the scene, he found the victim lying in the roadway. He also located four spent 9mm casings in the road. The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene.

One witness told police he was in his home when he heard multiple gunshots. When the witness looked out the window, he saw a tan vehicle driving away.

Investigators collected surveillance footage from a house near the shooting scene. It "showed a tan Chevrolet Impala with a noticeable dent on the front driver's side wheel well panel leaving the scene while traveling at a high rate of speed," the complaint says. Police indicated the Impala was traveling south from the scene towards Good Hope Road.

On Oct. 10, an officer spotted the tan Impala near 27th and Capitol. The officer conducted a traffic stop and arrested the defendant who was the driver and only person in the car.

A detective searched the Impala and "located a spent 9mm casing under the hood, near the windshield wipers," the complaint says. A preliminary forensic examination of the casing indicated it was "discharged from the same firearm as the 4 spent 9mm casings that were located at the scene of the homicide," the complaint says.

When police interviewed the defendant, Currin stated he worked from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. on the date of the homicide. The complaint says surveillance footage showed Currin leaving his house at 7:34 a.m. The detective also went to Currin's workplace where he apparently clocked in at 7:52 a.m.

Additionally, the complaint indicates surveillance video from a grocery store on Good Hope Road shows the tan Impala "traveling eastbound at a very high rate of speed at 7:49 a.m." That location is just 0.3 miles from Currin's workplace.

Currin made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Sunday, Oct. 15. Cash bond was set at $150,000.