Milwaukee transgender woman homicide; Clayton Hubbird not guilty plea

Clayton Hubbird pleaded not guilty to a charge of first-degree reckless homicide on Thursday, Nov. 17 in connection with the shooting death of a Milwaukee transgender woman.

Regina Allen, Clayton Hubbird

Hubbird's preliminary hearing was held Thursday – and a detective with the Milwaukee Police Department testified. After that testimony, the defense argued a motion to dismiss the case – which was denied. The judge then found probable cause – and bound Hubbird over for trial.

Hubbird had been wanted by police -- a warrant issued for his arrest on Sept. 6 after charges were filed. Last month, he was taken into custody.

Regina Allen, 35, of Milwaukee, known by friends as Mya, was fatally shot Aug. 29 near 26th and Wells. A friend described Allen as full of laughter and joy. Loved ones couldn't believe this happened.

On Aug. 29, according to prosecutors, Hubbird went into a gas station off 19th and National. Surveillance video shows Hubbird and Allen had a brief conversation inside before Hubbird got back into his Chevy Tahoe. Eventually, according to police, Allen hopped into the passenger's seat.

Shooting at 26th and Wells, Milwaukee

Things took a turn when Hubbird and Allen reached her apartment near 26th and Wells. A witness told police he saw a black SUV and two people arguing, heard a gunshot and Allen screamed, "I'm shot." Allen called 911. Police say before Allen died, she told an officer she met the man who shot her at a gas station, and he drove a Chevy Tahoe.

A criminal complaint says security video from the gas station, a witness and police checking the Tahoe's license plate linked Hubbird to the crime. The SUV was found in Wauwatosa Aug. 30. Prosecutors say someone at the home where it was found identified it as Hubbird's vehicle. A search of Hubbird's bedroom revealed ammunition and firearm magazines.

Hubbird is due back in court for a scheduling conference on Dec. 15.