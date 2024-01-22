Milwaukee stabbing; 26th and Juneau, man in custody

article

A 52-year-old man has been taken into custody in connection with a stabbing that occurred in Milwaukee on Saturday, Jan. 20.

It happened around 9:25 p.m. near 26th and Juneau.

Police say the victim, a 62-year-old, sustained multiple lacerations and stab wounds during an altercation.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

A 57-year-old man was taken into custody.

Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.