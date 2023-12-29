Stabbing on Milwaukee's north side, victim found dead
article
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide that happened Friday morning, Dec. 29 on the city's north side.
Police were called to the scene near 11th and Finn around 9 a.m. A 43-year-old victim was found dead with fatal stab wounds inside a vacant home near 11th and Finn – just south of Atkinson Avenue.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.