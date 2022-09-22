Milwaukee police: Wednesday shootings wound 4 including boy

article

The Milwaukee Police Department on Wednesday, Sept. 21 responded to at least three separate shootings.

Four people, including a 15-year-old boy, were wounded in the incidents.

A 29-year-old Milwaukee man, police said, was shot several times just before 4 a.m. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Police identified a suspect in the shooting, describing him as a "Hispanic" man between the ages of 25 and 30. He's around 6 feet tall and weighs around 250 pounds. He has black hair that was tied up on a bun, a beard and tattoos. The vehicle he fled the shooting scene in was described as a dark four-door car with both rear hubcaps missing.

Just after noon, police said an 18-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot and wounded.

Officials say one person was handling a firearm when it discharged and struck the victim. An 18-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested, and criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

Unknown location

Two people were shot around 9:45 p.m., police said. The victims, a 21-year-old man and 15-year-old boy, were taken to a hospital and are expected to survive.

MPD investigates

Milwaukee police are searching for the suspect in the 21st and Burnham shooting and investigating where and what led up to the shooting around 9:45 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.