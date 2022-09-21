Milwaukee shooting; woman wounded near 24th and Townsend, man arrested

article

An 18-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot and wounded near 24th and Townsend on Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 21.

Officials say the shooting happened just after noon. Officials say one person was handling a firearm when it discharged and struck the victim.

An 18-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.