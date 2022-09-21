21st and Burnham shooting; Milwaukee man wounded

article

A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded early Wednesday morning, Sept. 21 near 21st and Burnham.

Police said the victim, 29, was shot just before 4 a.m. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

What led to the shooting is not yet known, and police are looking for whoever is responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.



