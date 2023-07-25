Milwaukee shootings Tuesday, 2 dead, 1 hurt

Milwaukee shootings Tuesday, July 25 left two people dead, including a teenager, and another hurt.

Milwaukee homicide in Washington Park, man shot

It started around 3 a.m., when Naquon Henry, 22, was fatally shot in Washington Park.

Around 5:30 p.m., a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed near 33rd and Center.

Milwaukee fatal shooting, 33rd and Center

Around the same time, police said a 33-year-old man showed up at the hospital for treatment after being shot near 26th and Kilbourn. This shooting appeared to have been robbery-related, police said.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a Milwaukee man, 20, in connection with the Washington Park shooting.

Anyone with information on the other shootings is asked to please contact police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.