Teen shot in Sherman Park in Milwaukee

A 16-year-old boy was shot in Sherman Park in Milwaukee Tuesday night, July 25. It happened around 9 p.m.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, there was a disagreement between a group of people before the shooting occurred.

Teen shot near Sherman Park in Milwaukee

No additional details have been released – including the condition of the boy of if any arrests have been made.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Teen shot near Sherman Park in Milwaukee

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.