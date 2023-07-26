Expand / Collapse search

Teen shot in Sherman Park in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - A 16-year-old boy was shot in Sherman Park in Milwaukee Tuesday night, July 25. It happened around 9 p.m. 

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, there was a disagreement between a group of people before the shooting occurred. 

No additional details have been released – including the condition of the boy of if any arrests have been made. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 