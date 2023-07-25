Milwaukee fatal shooting, 16-year-old dead
article
MILWAUKEE - A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed Tuesday evening, July 25 near 33rd and Center.
Police said the shots were fired around 5:30 p.m.
Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting.
No arrests have been made.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Anyone with information is asked to please contact police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.