Milwaukee fatal shooting, 16-year-old dead

A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed Tuesday evening, July 25 near 33rd and Center.

Police said the shots were fired around 5:30 p.m.

Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.