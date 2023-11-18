Milwaukee shootings Saturday; 2 wounded, suspect sought

article

Separate Milwaukee shootings wounded two people Saturday evening, Nov. 18.

Police are looking for the people responsible for the violence and have identified a suspect in one of the two shootings.

37th and Kiley

Around 6:50 p.m., just northwest of Teutonia and Green Tree, a 20-year-old was shot. Police said the victim suffered non-fatal injuries. What led to the shooting remains under investigation, but police said it appears to be the result of a fight. Investigators are looking for a suspect.

Appleton and Capitol

A 46-year-old was shot around 8:30 p.m. – near the scene of a fatal crash that occurred Saturday morning. Police said the victim was taken to a hospital with a non-fatal injury.

MPD investigates

Anyone with information about Saturday's shootings is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.