Fatal crash in Milwaukee, fire department says 4 vehicles involved

A multi-vehicle crash on Milwaukee's northwest side left one person dead Saturday, Nov. 18. Fire officials told FOX6 News four vehicles were involved.

It happened near Appleton and Capitol around 8:30 a.m. Police said a vehicle was headed east on Capitol and crashed into another vehicle that was headed west and turning south onto Appleton.

The Milwaukee Fire Department extricated one person and took that person to a hospital. Police said a 40-year-old person died of their injuries at a hospital, identifying that person as the driver of the vehicle that was hit.

Police arrested the 34-year-old driver of the vehicle that caused the crash. The district attorney's office will review criminal charges.

FOX6 News at the scene found one of the cars involved with severe front-end damage, and another that had crashed into the fence outside a day care.

Crash near Appleton and Capitol

While MFD noted four vehicles, police did not specify how a third and fourth vehicle may have been involved in the crash.