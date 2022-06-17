Milwaukee police: Friday shootings leave 1 dead, 2 wounded

The Milwaukee Police Department responded to at least three separate shootings Friday, June 17.

One person was killed, and two others were wounded in the shootings. Police are seeking unknown suspects.

Around 6:20 a.m., a 38-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and killed. What led to the shooting is not yet known.

A 62-year-old Milwaukee man was walking when shots were fired and he was hit around 8:20 a.m. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

12th and Hadley

Police said a 41-year-old Milwaukee man was driving when he was shot and hit around 12:15 p.m. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

MPD investigates

Friday's incidents followed a Thursday night shooting in which one person was killed and two were wounded near 16th and Burleigh.

Anyone with information regarding any of the shootings is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.