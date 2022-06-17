Milwaukee shooting: 1 dead, 2 wounded Thursday night

One person is dead and two others injured following a shooting near 16th and Burleigh in Milwaukee. It happened around 9:50 p.m. Thursday, June 16.

Police say 26-year-old woman and 27-year-old man were taken to a local hospital and are expected to survive.

A 23-year-old Milwaukee man died as a result of his injuries at the scene.

This investigation is on going and Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.