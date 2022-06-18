Milwaukee double homicide near 37th and Hadley

Police are investigating a double homicide that happened around 9:15 p.m. near 37th and Hadley Friday night.

An 18-year-old Milwaukee man died at the scene. A 20-year-old Milwaukee man was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The nature of the homicides is under investigation is ongoing and police continue to seek suspect(s).

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.