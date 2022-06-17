Milwaukee man shot while walking near 60th and Silver Spring

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Friday, June 17 near 60th and Silver Spring. It happened at approximately 8:20 a.m.

Police say the victim was walking when shots were fired, and he was struck. The victim, a 62-year-old Milwaukee man, was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.