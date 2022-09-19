Milwaukee shootings; 4 persons shot, wounded in 3 separate incidents

article

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating three shooting incidents in which three persons were wounded in separate incidents late Sunday, Sept. 18 into Monday, Sept. 19.

The first incident happened around 11:40 p.m. Sunday. Two people Milwaukee men, ages 22 and 23, were shot near 92nd and W. Birch Avenue. Both were taken to a hospital for treatment – and they are expected to survive. Police are looking for the person who fired the shots.

Shooting incident near 92nd and Birch, Milwaukee

Around 12:20 a.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to the area near 27th and Capitol – where a 23-year-old woman was shot and wounded. She is expected to survive following treatment at a hospital. Again, a search is underway for the person who fired the shots.

Shooting incident near 27th and Capitol, Milwaukee

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Lastly, shortly after 2 a.m. Monday, a 35-year-old man was shot near 77th and Hampton. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. Nobody is in custody.

Shooting incident near 77th and Hampton, Milwaukee

Anyone with any information on any of these incidents is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.