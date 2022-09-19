Milwaukee homicide, man killed near 17th and Clarke

A man was shot to death near 17th and Clarke Monday afternoon, Sept. 19.

Police responded to the scene shortly after noon.

MPD described the victim as "an unidentified adult male."

Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.