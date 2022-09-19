38th and Hadley fatal shooting; Milwaukee police investigate teen's death

article

Milwaukee police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy near 38th and Hadley on Monday morning, Sept 19.

Investigators were dispatched to the neighborhood just before 10 a.m. Monday. The victim was located deceased in a vacant residence.

Police have no one in custody.

Anyone with any information on this case is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.

Homicide investigation near 38th and Hadley, Milwaukee

An autopsy on the victim will be conducted Tuesday.