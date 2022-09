article

Two Milwaukee men, ages 22 and 24, were shot and arrested near 60th and Keefe Monday afternoon, Sept. 19.

Police said the shots were fired around 1 p.m. when the men got into an argument.

Both men were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries and to expected to face charges for shooting each other.