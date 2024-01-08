Milwaukee shooting, 13th and Lincoln; police seek shooter

article

Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a person wanted in a shooting that occurred on Friday, Jan. 5.

The shooting happened at approximately 3:14 a.m. near 13th and Lincoln.

Police said the suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male. He was wearing a black hooded jacket, a black mask, black pants and white shoes. He was armed with a handgun.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

During an argument, the suspect fired shots that struck a victim. The suspect fled on foot.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.