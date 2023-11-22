Milwaukee shooting; 80th and Marion, 18-year-old taken to hospital
MILWAUKEE - An 18-year-old was taken to the hospital following a shooting on Wednesday, Nov. 22.
Milwaukee police say the shooting occurred just before 8 p.m. near 80th and Marion. The 18-year-old was taken to the hospital for a non-fatal injury.
Police are looking for those involved in the shooting.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.