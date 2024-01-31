Milwaukee shooting, 40th and Center; 19-year-old injured

article

A 19-year-old was shot in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Jan. 31.

Milwaukee police said the shooting happened near 40th and Center around 3 p.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.