Milwaukee shooting, 40th and Center; 19-year-old injured
MILWAUKEE - A 19-year-old was shot in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Jan. 31.
Milwaukee police said the shooting happened near 40th and Center around 3 p.m.
The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.