Milwaukee teacher attacked, accused parent pleads not guilty

A parent accused of beating up a Milwaukee Public Schools teacher pleaded not guilty and was bound over for trial Wednesday, July 19.

That teacher, Angela Harris, said she's still dealing with injuries from a run-in with that parent more than six months ago.

"I’ve been dealing with the anxiety and the trauma," Harris said. "I’ve been on leave from the classroom since November, since the incident happened. I sustained an injury to my neck."

Tangreanna Shanks-Wallace is charged with battery to a school district officer and bail jumping. Prosecutors said she walked up to Harris outside the school asking to speak to an administrator.

"She had misplaced anger, and I definitely think I was the closest person to her for her to take her anger out on," said Harris.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. School, Milwaukee

Shanks-Wallace is accused of yelling expletives before grabbing Harris from behind and punching her in the head. Prosecutors said Harris fell backward when Shanks-Wallace got on top of her and kept punching.

Court records show a warrant was issued in December for Shanks-Wallace's arrest. She did not make her initial court appearance until June and is currently out on bond.

"I wasn’t sure if they would ever find the person who attacked me," Harris said.

As she recovers, Harris said the case is bigger than her.

"I would really like to see her get some sort of assistance with anger management or emotional regulation," said Harris. "Teachers deserve to be protected and respected. We deal with a lot."

FOX6 News asked Shanks-Wallace for her side of the story outside the courtroom after Wednesday's hearing. She said no.