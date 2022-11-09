Parent punched Milwaukee school staff member, police seek suspect

article

Milwaukee police are looking for a parent who they say punched a school staff member Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 9.

Police said the "argumentative" parent hit the victim, a 43-year-old woman, near 3rd and Auer. It happened around 2:25 p.m.

MPD is looking for the parent involved. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.