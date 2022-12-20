School staff member punched; Milwaukee woman charged, wanted

article

A Milwaukee woman has been charged after police said she punched a school staff member in November.

Prosecutors have charged Tangreanna Shanks-Wallace, 24, with battery to a school district officer. Court records indicate a warrant was issued for her arrest on Dec. 7.

Police were called to an elementary school near 3rd and Concordia on Nov. 9. A criminal complaint states Shanks-Wallace was talking to the principal and a teacher when she began to shout and scream at the teachers outside the school. A teacher claimed Shanks-Wallace said she was going to "(expletive) them up" and "(expletive) don't (expletive) touch me." There were roughly 15-20 students around at the time.

The complaint states Shanks-Wallace was with a man, an older woman and a student at the time. A staff member told police she heard that the man had a gun, but she did not see one. When the staff member called police to report "people were attacking the staff," Shanks-Wallace is accused of punching the staff member in the head. The staff member fell to the ground and, per the complaint, Shanks-Wallace proceeded to punch the staff member 15-20 times. The staff member was taken to urgent care with a concussion.

The staff member and another teacher identified Shanks-Wallace from a photo array as the woman who punched the staff member, the complaint states.

Shanks-Wallace is also charged with misdemeanor bail jumping.