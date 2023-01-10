Milwaukee Public Schools: Safety, culture focus of teachers caucus

Black Educators Caucus Milwaukee (BEC), a caucus within the Milwaukee teachers union, is shining light on school culture, climate, and safety within Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS).

A news conference being held on Tuesday evening, Jan. 10 aims to "engage the community and hold MPS accountable for creating the school culture, climate, and safety that humanizes our young people and keeps school staff safe," a news release says.

This is a developing story.

