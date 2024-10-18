Milwaukee police shooting, 51st and Hampton; man gets probation

The Brief The second of two men convicted in a 2023 Milwaukee police shooting was sentenced to probation. Prosecutors said the police shooting was tied to a pursuit and a separate shooting. The second man was sentenced to 11 years in prison for his role.



The second of two Milwaukee men convicted in a 2023 police shooting was sentenced on Thursday to 20 months of probation.

Court records show 20-year-old Kenneth Rogers reached a plea deal. He was convicted of a gun felony and misdemeanor obstructing an officer, and three other felonies were dismissed. Six months of Rogers' probation is to be served in the Milwaukee County Community Reintegration Center.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Rogers was one of two men charged in the case – which was also tied to a pursuit and separate shooting. Kenneth Brown, 22, was sentenced in August to 11 years in prison.

As part of a plea deal of his own, Brown was convicted of recklessly endangering safety, among other crimes. In addition to prison time, he was sentenced to seven years of extended supervision.

51st and Hampton, Milwaukee

Police chase

Police said the pursuit stemmed from an investigation into a Dec. 6 shooting, which happened near 29th and St. Paul and wounded a 20-year-old. When officers tried to stop a Honda SUV wanted in connection to the shooting, police said the driver took off.

Stop sticks were used at 68th and Hampton, according to police, and the chase continued for roughly a mile until the SUV crashed. Police said Brown was the driver and Rogers was the passenger who then ran off.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

The Honda CRV had New Mexico plates and was reported stolen Dec. 3. The SUV’s owner told police that the vehicle was parked in front of a home near Cambridge and Hartford on the city's east side when it was taken.

Police shooting

According to a criminal complaint filed against both men, police squad camera footage showed Rogers running from the scene carrying a black handgun in his right hand as he ran across the street. Officers chased after both men, ordering them multiple times to drop the gun, the complaint states.

Prosecutors said Brown and Rogers stopped running as the officers continued commanding to drop the gun. Police said two officers fired their weapons, striking both men. After the shooting, MPD Chief Jeffrey Norman said it was not clear whether a gun was ever pointed at the officers.

Related article

Brown and Rogers were taken into custody and to a hospital. Rogers was critically injured, police said, and Brown was expected to be OK. No other injuries were reported.

Prosecutors said a .45 caliber Glock semi-automatic pistol equipped with a laser sight was found on the ground where Rogers was arrested. Court filings state the gun is likely a ballistics match for the gun used in the shooting near 29th and St. Paul. Police said drugs – cocaine and fentanyl – were also found in the SUV.