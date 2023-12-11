Milwaukee police shooting; 51st and Hampton, 2 men charged

article

Two Milwaukee men have been criminally charged in connection to a shooting that occurred on Dec. 6 near 29th and St. Paul – and a police chase and officer-involved shooting that happened on Dec. 7 near 51st and Hampton.

The accused are Kenneth Brown and Kenneth Rogers.

Brown and Rogers were shot and wounded by Milwaukee police early in the morning of Thursday, Dec. 7. The shooting happened following a police chase of a stolen vehicle wanted in a shooting the day before near 29th and St. Paul that left a 20-year-old injured.

"At approximately 3:17 a.m., Milwaukee police officers observed a stolen vehicle wanted in connection with a shooting and attempted to stop the vehicle at 91st and Silver Spring," said Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Milwaukee police say officers tried to stop the vehicle, but it took off, leading cops on a chase. Police say stop sticks were used at 68th and Hampton.

The Honda SUV continued east on Hampton Avenue for about a mile until it crashed, and the two men ran away. The two men have now been identified as Brown and Rogers.

51st and Hampton, Milwaukee

According to a criminal complaint, squad camera footage showed Rogers running from the scene – he was wearing a dark-colored ski mask pulled over his mouth and nose. Rogers can be seen carrying a black handgun in his right hand as he runs across the street, the complaint said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The officers chased after Rogers and Brown, ordering Rogers multiple times to drop the firearm, according to the complaint.

Rogers and Brown stopped running as the officers continued commanding to drop the gun. Shots were fired, resulting in both Brown and Rogers being taken into custody and transported to the hospital.

51st and Hampton, Milwaukee

Rogers, 19, was critically injured. Brown, 22, is expected to be OK. There were no other reported injuries.

A .45 caliber Glock semi-automatic pistol equipped with a laser sight was located on the ground where Rogers was arrested. The complaint states drugs – cocaine and fentanyl – were also found in the vehicle.

The officers involved in the incident are a 26-year-old man with eight years of experience and a 27-year-old man with two years of experience. Both officers will be placed on administrative duty, which is routine procedure.

The black Honda CRV had New Mexico plates and was reported stolen on Dec. 3. The vehicle’s owner told police that the vehicle was parked in front of a residence on Cambridge Avenue near Hartford Avenue when it was taken.

Brown is facing the following charges:

First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety

Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, one count of D

Drive or Operate a Vehicle without Owner’s Consent, one count of

Second Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety,

Flee or Elude an Officer

Obstructing an Officer

Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine

Possession with Intent to Deliver Fentany

The complaint states he was previously convicted of fleeing/eluding police in 2019. If convicted, he could face up to 80 years in prison and fined up to $255,000.

Rogers is facing the following charges:

Possession of a Firearm by Adjudicated Delinquent

Drive or Operate a Vehicle without owner’s consent

Obstructing an Officer

Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine

Possession with Intent to Deliver Fentanyl

Rogers has a juvenile record, the complaint states. If convicted, he could face up to 62.5 years in prison and fined up to $195,000.