Milwaukee shootings Wednesday; 2 wounded, 1 arrested

Separate Milwaukee shootings wounded two people Wednesday, Dec. 6.

Police arrested a man suspected in one of the two shootings and are looking for whoever is responsible for the other.

69th and Bobolink

An argument led to a shooting around 7 a.m. Police said the 27-year-old victim went to a hospital with non-fatal injuries, and a 26-year-old man was arrested. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

29th and St. Paul

Just before 2 p.m., a 20-year-old was shot while in a vehicle. Police said the victim was taken to a hospital with non-fatal injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.