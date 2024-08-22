Milwaukee police shooting, man accused sentenced to prison

article

A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for a 2023 police shooting on the city's north side.

Kenneth Brown, 22, reached a plea deal in July and was convicted of recklessly endangering safety, among other crimes. In addition to prison time, he was sentenced to seven years of extended supervision.

Brown was one of two men charged in the case – which was also tied to a pursuit and separate shooting. Kenneth Rogers, 20, is due in court next month for a plea hearing.

Police chase

Police said the pursuit stemmed from an investigation into a Dec. 6 shooting, which happened near 29th and St. Paul and wounded a 20-year-old. When officers tried to stop a Honda SUV wanted in connection to the shooting, police said the driver took off.

Stop sticks were used at 68th and Hampton, according to police, and the chase continued for roughly a mile until the SUV crashed. Police said Brown was the driver and Rogers was the passenger who then ran off.

The Honda CRV had New Mexico plates and was reported stolen Dec. 3. The SUV’s owner told police that the vehicle was parked in front of a home near Cambridge and Hartford on the city's east side when it was taken.

Police shooting

According to a criminal complaint filed against both men, police squad camera footage showed Rogers running from the scene carrying a black handgun in his right hand as he ran across the street. Officers chased after both men, ordering them multiple times to drop the gun, the complaint states.

Prosecutors said Brown and Rogers stopped running as the officers continued commanding to drop the gun. Police said two officers fired their weapons, striking both men. After the shooting, MPD Chief Jeffrey Norman said it was not clear whether a gun was ever pointed at the officers.

Brown and Rogers were taken into custody and to a hospital. Rogers was critically injured, police said, and Brown was expected to be OK. No other injuries were reported.

Prosecutors said a .45 caliber Glock semi-automatic pistol equipped with a laser sight was found on the ground where Rogers was arrested. Court filings state the gun is likely a ballistics match for the gun used in the shooting near 29th and St. Paul. Police said drugs – cocaine and fentanyl – were also found in the SUV.