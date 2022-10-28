Milwaukee police shooting video released; suspect dead after incident

article

The Milwaukee Police Department on Friday, Oct. 28 released footage from a fatal, officer-involved shooting that happened in September, part of the department's "Community Briefing" series.

The shooting happened near 33rd and Galena the night of Sept. 13. Police said 40-year-old Sherman Solomon and two others were involved in a shootout with officers. Solomon was hit and taken to the hospital where he later died.

According to police, the incident began as a shots fired call near 34th and Galena. Video from a resident's home surveillance system, released by police, showed the three suspects – including Solomon – walking just after 9 p.m. The video shows shots fired and, withing two minutes, police arrived as seen on the surveillance.

Surveillance of three suspects walking on 34th Street near Galena (Courtesy: MPD)

Roughly two minutes after that, around 9:04 p.m, the surveillance system captured audio of an exchange of gunfire. Video of the exchange was not captured. Police said, as the officers continued to drive and turned onto 33rd Street, where the three suspects fired shots in the officers' direction and then ran off.

Two of the suspects ran south, and the third, previously identified as Solomon, ran north – directly past officers while still holding a gun, police said. Officers then shot Solomon multiple times. Police said bullet casings found at the scene indicated Solomon was firing toward officers as he fled.

Bodycam video showing Sherman Solomon (Courtesy: MPD)

In the officer bodycam video released by MPD, Solomon is seen on the ground as officers order him to put his hands behind his back and not move. The officers asked him where the other two suspects went as they put him in handcuffs. Solomon can be heard telling an officer: "I'm bleeding boss."

Police said officers "secured the subject and rendered aid." The video released by MPD does not show the officers rendering aid. Solomon was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

Bodycam video showing Sherman Solomon (Courtesy: MPD)

A gun, visible on the curb near Solomon, was recovered. Police said it was a 40-caliber handgun with a high-capacity, drum-style magazine. The gunfire did not hit anyone else, but it did hit houses and a car, according to police.

Per MPD policy, the three officers involved are on administrative duty pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office. The investigation is ongoing and being led by the Milwaukee Area Investigative Team; the Wauwatosa Police Department as the lead investigating agency.

Gun and drugs recovered at scene near 33rd and Galena (Courtesy: MPD)

The officers involved were previously identified as:

A 30-year-old man with 11 years of service

A 34-year-old man with eight years of service

A 49-year-old man with 15 years of service

WARNING: The video below contains images that some viewers may find disturbing.

Statement from MPD:

The Community Briefing video series was created by MPD to promote transparency and accountability with the public and to provide relevant information about critical incidents. MPD’s goal is to continue to release relevant video regarding critical incidents within a reasonable amount of time after the incident unless releasing such video would jeopardize the integrity of the investigation.