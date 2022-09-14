Milwaukee police shooting; suspect dead after shots fired at squad

One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting Tuesday night, Sept. 12 near 33rd and Galena in Milwaukee. Two suspects are still on the run.

According to officials, three Milwaukee police officers assigned to the Tactical Enforcement Unit responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the area of 33rd and Cherry around 9 p.m.

When officers arrived in the area, gunshots struck their squad, nearly hitting the officers. The officers got out of the squad, engaged three suspects, at least one was armed with a handgun, and discharged their service weapons.

One suspect, a 40-year old Milwaukee man, was struck several times and Milwaukee police officers attempted life-saving measures. The Milwaukee man was taken by the Milwaukee Fire Department to the hospital where he later died.

A handgun used by one of the suspects, which was equipped with a drum magazine, was recovered from the scene. The two other suspects fled on foot and police are searching for them.

Officer-involved shooting near 33rd and Galena in Milwaukee

No officers or other members of the community were struck by gunfire.

The officers involved are the following: a 30-year-old man with eleven years of service, a 34-year-old man with eight years of service, and a 49-year-old man with 15 years of service. The officers will be placed on administrative duty as is routine in officer-involved incidents.

The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team is investigating the incident and the lead agency is the Wauwatosa Police Department.