The Brief A Milwaukee police officer was shot and wounded on June 12. MPD has released video of the critical incident near 46th and Hampton. The man now charged was previously convicted in connection to a 2020 incident, during which shots were fired at police officers.



A Milwaukee police officer was shot and wounded on June 12. Now, the police department has announced charges in the case and released video of the critical incident.

MPD posted the partially redacted video on its YouTube channel. Viewer discretion is advised.

Video #1 (Bodycam)

Video #2 (Dashcam)

The backstory:

Due to recent crime, Milwaukee police were in the area around 6:45 p.m. on June 12. They soon saw two people with guns and chased those two people.

Scene near 46th and Hampton, Milwaukee

MPD Chief Jeffrey Norman said an officer demanded one of the two, now identified as 39-year-old Donte Gladney, to drop the gun. Gladney refused, and the officer and suspect exchanged gunfire. Both of them were wounded.

The second suspect, a 19-year-old man, was arrested without further incident. Norman said both guns were recovered, and no one else was hurt.

The officer, identified as 30-year-old Sam Schwabenlander, was shot in the leg and released from the hospital the next day. He was placed on leave, which is routine.

Dig deeper:

Gladney was one of four people charged after police said shots were fired toward officers in 2020.

According to a criminal complaint, officers saw approximately 40 people at the corner gas station near 20th and Center. There was a celebration of life for a gas station worker who had recently been shot and killed. One officer estimated hearing 40 gunshots from different caliber weapons as they drove by.

The complaint said a man, in an alley next to a green SUV, was seen firing rounds toward officers. One officer returned fire. More than 100 bullet casings were recovered.

Prosecutors charged four men who police found with guns near the scene. An undercover officer found Gladney with a gun in his pocket. Court filings said he gave that gun to an elderly man, who tossed it, but it was later recovered.

In that case, court records show Gladney was convicted of possession of a firearm by a felon and misdemeanor endangering safety. He was then sentenced to two years in prison and two years of extended supervision.

Court records also show he was later convicted of possession of a firearm by a felon in a different case and subsequently sentenced to prison.

According to Wisconsin Department of Corrections records, he was released on extended supervision in November 2024.